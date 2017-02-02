The Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association has received some funding from the Provincial Government.

Sherry Webster, the Executive Secretary and Fundraiser, confirms that they were successful in getting 48-hundred dollars that will be used in part to hold public information sessions…

“It’s to raise awareness about hospice and palliative care. We see so many people coming into hospice and all of a sudden they are faced with all these questions about what their loved one wants if all of a sudden they can’t speak for themselves anymore.”

Webster says they want to educate the public to have those conversations with their loved ones before then to make sure that they get the care that they want.