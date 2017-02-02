Williams Lake area families are being encouraged to attend an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, to share their ideas on how to transform rural education in British Columbia.

Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Education Linda Larson and Ministry of Education staff are hosting the event at Lake City Secondary school – Williams Lake Campus (640 Carson Dr., Williams Lake) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public can also comment on the draft discussion paper summarizing what was heard from the first phase of rural education engagement, which included an online survey and discussion forum at: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ ruraleducation

All feedback received will help government shape a final report on an integrated rural education strategy, including recommendations for the future. The strategy will aim to find long-term solutions for the unique challenges facing rural school districts and communities, including looking at the important social, cultural and economic roles that schools play for small communities.

Wednesday’s open house is part of the public engagement process to help develop a rural education strategy by the summer of 2017.

(Files from BC Ministry of Education)