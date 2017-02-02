A vigil for peace in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at a Quebec mosque will be taking place in Williams Lake Friday.

Keith Dobyns is a priest at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

“We’ve had some contact with a handful of Muslims in the Williams Lake area and we felt that it was important for us to stand and up and say these are our friends and we join you in your grief and we will stand up to defend you.”

Dobyns says they felt it was appropriate to hold the vigil at noon as it is when Muslims traditionally worship.

“The idea is one of respecting each member of the community for who they are and not to put a faith test on what it means to respect another person.”

Tomorrow’s vigil will take place at Williams Lake City Hall Council Chambers.