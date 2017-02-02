A doctor from Bahrain is celebrating her first official week in Williams Lake after finishing her exams and clinical field assessment at Clearwater to practice medicine within the province.

Dr. Ghaida Radhi says she arrived to the Lake City in August of last year.

“It was quite a journey, but a nice one. I’m happy to be here. It was a long process-exams and being qualified to work in Canada.”

Dr. Radhi says that when comparing the Lake city to her first choice of Salt Spring Island to practice at within BC, Williams Lake is the best place for her to be in with her three young children and husband who is an accountant.

She says she has been practicing medicine since 2002 after having completed her studies in Saudi Arabia and became interested in pursuing a practice in either Canada or Australia following political uprisings in Bahrain in 2011.

“The number one difference would be is I’m really surprised and glad of how patients are here. They’re very educated, they’re very involved in their management and their health problems and that helps a doctor a lot.”

Dr. Radhi says she is currently waiting for the College of Physicians and Surgeons to grant her a provisional license which once she receives will allow her to practice at the Yorston Medical Clinic and Cariboo Memorial Hospital.