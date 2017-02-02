There was a house fire in North Quesnel this morning.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to Hazel Road at around 9-30.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier…

“Upon arrival the duty officer saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the living room window and the fire was quickly distinguished by fire personnel and it was contained to the living room area.”

Gauthier says no one was home at the time and it was a neighbour across the street that called them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Twenty members responded with three fire apparatus and Gauthier says they were on scene for about two hours.