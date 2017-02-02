A fire destroyed a home in Horse Lake early this morning.

Fire Chief for 100 Mile House Fire Rescue Roger Hollander shares some of the details.

“We got called out about 705 this morning, we responded to a structure fire that turned out to be a dwelling that was fully involved on Lambley Road.”

Hollander says that their department received help from Lone Butte Fire Department who sent 3 apparatus and 5 members to assist with the blaze.

The department was able to save a shed and a vehicle parked beside the home, but the home itself was a complete loss.

No one was home or injured during the fire and investigation into the cause is ongoing.