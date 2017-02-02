The Barlow Creek Fire Department will be hosting the 2018 BC Firefighter Games !

Fire Chief Cody Dillabough says it is a rare opportunity…

“This is the first time for us to host an event like this and it’s not only going to showcase our community but the community of Quesnel as well. There are teams coming from right across the province of B.C., both career and volunteer firefighters.”

The events will focus on endurance, strength and teamwork and will take place over two days between July 6th and 8th….

“We’re working on building the props right now, there are things like the mayday mayday mayday mahem challenge, beer bucket barrel, hose roll challenge, just a lof of different activities that are firefighter oriented.”

All of the registration fees from as many as 25 teams will go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Dillabough says they are still working on a location but they hope to have it in Leboudais Park.