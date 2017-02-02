There was a fatal accident in Quesnel just before 10 o’clock last night.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, goes over some of the details…

“The Quesnel RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Monday evening, January 30th at about 9-53 pm. Police responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 97 near Dragon Lake Road. Once police arrived on scene they discovered that a ford F-350 pickup collided with an empty logging truck.”

Corporal Saunderson says a witness at the scene stated that the southbound pickup crossed the center line and collided with the northbound logging truck.

She says the driver of the pickup, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the logging truck was taken to hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries.

Saunderson says police do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The Highway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since been re-opened.