A large contribution to the 100 Mile House Water Park Society was announced yesterday afternoon.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall gives some of the details.

“We had this money there and between Donna Barnett and ourselves (100 Mile House District and Council) we realized if it’s possible as long as the Ministry is happy with can we donate $50,000 to the Water Park Society and the Ministry was more than happy to allow us to do that.”

Campsall says the donation will help assist the water park society with development of a water park in Centennial Park.

MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin Donna Barnett played a large roll in this contribution by garnering support from the Ministry of Community Sport and Cultural Development.

Step 1 in the construction of the park will be a lift station that could begin to be worked on this year with the water park anticipated to begin in spring of 2018.