A Principal from Williams Lake has been recognized as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals.

Michael Franklin is with the GROW Alternate Education Centre.

“I was surprised to be nominated to begin with, and then pleasantly surprised to win one of the 40 awards.”

Franklin says he was nominated for the award by acting superintendent of schools for District 27, Mark Wintjes.

He says through the award he will be attending an executive leadership workshop at the University of Toronto, as well as a gala with the other 39 recognized principals from across the country on February 28.

This marks the 13th year that the Learning Partnership’s Canada’s Outstanding Principals program recognizes the unique and vital contribution of principals in publicly funded schools.

The 2017 winners will join the prestigious ranks of the National Academy of Canada’s Outstanding Principals, which now boasts over 400 members and offers principals ongoing networking, mentoring and professional development opportunities so they can enhance their leadership skills.

(With Files from The Learning Partnership)