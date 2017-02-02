Three families have been displaced in Williams Lake following a structure fire Monday evening.

Deputy Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department, Rob Warnock says it was shortly after 6pm when 33 members and three apparatus responded to the blaze on Huston Street.

“When we arrived we had a house that’s been divided into three units and the unit in the basement had a fire in the kitchen…The fire had been going for a little while and the homeowner had actually tried to put it out and was unsuccessful.”

Warnock says the fire then made it’s way up through the walls up to the second unit above leaving the home with extensive damage.

Donations for the families are currently being accepted at the Williams Lake Tribune located at 188 N 1st Avenue, as well as Rock Paper Scissors, and Fit City Athletica.