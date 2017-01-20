Social media is alive with comments on Quesnel City Council’s decision to rebrand the city.

Gone is the traditional Goldpan City and “it’s in our nature” has taken over.

Mayor Bob Simpson says the vast majority of the feedback they are getting, particularly from the business community, has been positive…

“They saw it as council did that this is a long overdue much needed change in repositioning our community that doesn’t discount the past, that isn’t an indictment on the logo we had before. it is the 21st century, in fact we are moving into the third decade of the 21st century pretty quickly here and it was time for that refresh.

Simpson says the cost was 80 thousand dollars but that just 5 thousand of that came from the City’s budget.

He says the CRD kicked in 5 grand as well and the rest came from grants from the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition and Northern Trust as well as from reserve funds that had been set aside by economic development.

Simpson says the new website is also predominantly third party dollars.