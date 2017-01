Another successful season of Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake was celebrated Wednesday with volunteers, sponsors, and youth organizations.

Manager of Community Safety, Dave Dickson says there were 213 volunteers that came out and helped this season giving 324 safe rides home to 657 people.

Through donations by riders, $2500 each was distributed to the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Williams Lake Skating Club, Cariboo-Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society, and Williams Lake Blue Fins.