Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users from Friday, January 20 to the end of day Monday, January 23.

The warning applies to the North Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos and the northern tip of the North Columbia region.

The recent warm temperatures and new snow have resulted in a dense “slab” layer, which is resting on a very weak base. This combination of factors results in a snowpack that is unstable, making it very easy for riders to trigger large avalanches.

“It was unusually cold and dry in this region through December and early January, giving the area a very thin and weak snowpack,” explains James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada. “We have been anticipating this problem for a while and now it’s here. This week’s warmer temperatures and new snow have created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users.”

“This problem can be managed through good terrain choices,” adds Floyer. “Human triggered avalanches in this region will be likely this region. With these conditions, it’s vital that riders make conservative choices in their riding.”

Everyone in a backcountry party needs to have an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel. A two-day Avalanche Skills Training 1 course is the minimum training recommended for travelling in avalanche terrain.

(Files from Avalanche Canada)