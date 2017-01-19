Reality TV Star Kevin O’Leary entered the federal Conservative leadership race on Wednesday.

The Montreal-born multimillionaire is a famous businessman, author, investor, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through his television appearances.

O’Leary is now the 14th person in the race, and local MP Todd Doherty supports the competition and attention the new candidate brings.

“I welcome those that want to try to lead our party forward, that’s what important to me. Leading us through the next two and a half years and into 2019 and hopefully a win in 2019.”

As this race heats up, Doherty hopes the attention O’Leary attracts is “good attention” and that the party can stay focused.

“First and foremost, I’m a competitor so I love great competition. With 14 [candidates], I’m not quite sure we’re going to have a substantive debate with that many people in the race but we’ll see how that works out.”

While he’s on board with O’Leary entering the race, Doherty won’t be backing him. The MP has already voiced his support for Durham region MP Erin O’Toole for party leadership.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod says she also welcomes O’Leary’s bid in the leadership race, but won’t be supporting him.

She says she also supports O’Toole.

(With Files from Spencer Gowan with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)