The BC Green Party officially has a candidate for the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the upcoming provincial election.

Rita Giesbrecht, a resident of the Cariboo for the last 27 years tells us why she decided to run for nomination.

“As far as my personal motivation, I’m passionate about the Cariboo-Chilcotin, since 1990 I’ve done a lot of community building and a lot of exploring the area and meeting people and working with people. It just seemed like the right thing to do to take that voice to Victoria.”

During her time in the Cariboo, Giesbrecht has experience in multiple areas including forming an anti-poverty coalition, acting as a board member and chair for the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, and being director and chair of the Central Interior Regional Arts Council.

Giesbrecht will be holding her first public forum on January.27th in 100 Mile House at the Critical Mass Pop Up Gallery beginning at 5pm.