Quesnel’s Board of Education has approved the appointment of an interim Secretary-Treasurer to take the place of Bettina Ketcham who is going on maternity leave.

Bryan Mix, the former Secretary-Treasurer of the Prince George School District will be taking on that role as of February 27th.

Mix has 27 years of experience…24 in PG and 3 in the now amalgamated school district in Burns Lake.

He retired in 2014.

Since that time he has done consulting work with the BC School Trustees Association and BC Association for School Business Officials.