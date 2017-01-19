The countdown is on to the 25th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run in the North Cariboo.

Barb Bachmeier, the Event Manager, says they have volunteers cancelling the envelopes and getting the trails ready.

The actual event is next weekend from the 27th through the 29th but there is plenty of work to do before then…

“We always need more volunteers. They can get a hold of myself at barb@dogsledmailrun.ca or look on our website, we’ve got volunteer opportunities there as well.”

Bachmeier says time is running out to purchase envelopes…

“If they are purchasing envelopes for the mail run. they need to be in, the deadline for out-of-town is Tuesday the 24th, Wednesday the 25th for in town.”

That mail, with the Canada 150 logo on it to celebrate the country’s upcoming birthday, will then be delivered by dog sled.

She says they have 18 mushers this year and they will be delivering between 2 and 3 thousand envelopes.

Several events are planned at Troll Ski Resort on Saturday the 28th and the event will wrap up on Sunday out in Barkerville.