It’s official….Quesnel will no longer be the Goldpan City.

Council unanimously announced it’s new brand at last night’s meeting and the new tagline, leaked yesterday, is “It’s in our nature.”

Amy Reid, Quesnel’s Economic Development Officer, unveiled the full report at last night’s City Council meeting…

“So those are our brand attributes, that’s how we want people to describe us. Maybe not in those exact words but in that spirit of trailblazing, sustainable, accessible and fun.”

The new brand will officially be launched on February 1st and it will include a brand new city website.