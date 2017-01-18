Tuesday’s warmer than normal temperatures are keeping local communities busy.

Crews and equipment in Williams Lake were on site addressing localized flooding Wednesday morning at South Lakeside and Pioneer Drive.

Gary Muraca is the Director of Municipal Services.

“The snow is melting a lot quicker than we would hope…so it just overwhelmed the system causing some flooding at the base…So crews were out there pumping and making sure the water could get back to where it belongs.”

Muraca adds that as temperatures rise, residents are encouraged to ensure storm drains fronting their properties are unobstructed so water flows.

Day time temperatures reached +2.2°C in 100 Mile House yesterday, with Williams Lake reaching +5.6 °C, and Quesnel soaring to +8.1°C.

Normals for this time of year is a day time high of -4°C with a low of -13°C.