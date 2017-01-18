A Quesnel rink will represent the zone at the Senior Men’s Provincial Curling Championships in Salmon Arm next month.

Dave Plant skipped his team to victory at the Zone Playdowns in Quesnel this past weekend. (Jan 13-15)

Plant opened with a 5-4 win over Blair Hedden from Quesnel before losing 7-4 to Garnet Boese of Prince George.

The Plant rink then had to beat the Boese rink win twice to advance and they did that on Sunday.

7-2 was the score in the first game.

Plant was trailing 4-2 after 5 ends in the 2nd game but managed to get 2 in the 6th end to tie it.

That was followed by a steal of one in the 7th and a steal of 3 in the final end.

Ben Ruether, Dean Rubisch and Jerry Melnyk make up the rest of Quesnel’s winning rink.

Provincials take place from February 20th through the 26th.