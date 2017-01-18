Quesnel City Council has approved a capital budget worth more than 14.7 million dollars.

More than half of that amount, 8.3 million, is for two major water projects…the replacement of the Pinecrest reservoir and pump station and the replacement of the two mile flat water main.

The capital budget is being approved earlier this year, before the operating budget.

Mayor Bob Simpson, also the Chair of the Finance Committee, says there are two advantages to this…

“The ability to start putting these projects together, getting our public works ready the minute the frost is out of the ground to take full advantage of the early build season and where we’ve got contract work, to get those contracts out in the lean time for contractors so that we hopefully get savings.”

Other items in the capital budget include more than 1.9 million for road construction, a quarter of a million dollars on the museum parking lot including the possibility of an RV pull-in and pull-out, 270 thousand on a new downtown public washroom and 135 thousand dollars on the Hudson’s Bay Building.