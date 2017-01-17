The Inter-lakes Volunteer Fire Department were recently called to a mobile home fire on North Bridge Lake Road.

Doug Townsend, Fire Chief at the Inter-lakes Fire Department says 19 crew members spent the majority of Sunday fighting the blaze.

“It was a defensive fire right from the start, we had 3 water tenders going for about 7.5 hours just rotating and rotating being fed by 2 engines onto the fire, but it was very very stubborn.”

Townsend said after the fire was extinguished the department left the scene only to be called back early Monday morning as the fire had flared up again.

It was once again extinguished but the home was considered a complete loss due to the amount of damage.

The cause of the fire seems to have been a heater that was on the basement of the home.

The 1 occupant of the home and 19 firefighters who responded to the fire were not injured.