Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 1 hour Tuesday morning near Cinema while police dealt with two collisions due to treacherous road conditions.

On January 17, 2017 at 9:30 am Quesnel RCMP were called to the report of a collision.

Traffic stopped while passersby provided assistance to the occupants of a sedan and pickup truck which collided near Olsen Road.

While emergency crews were enroute to the original collision report, Quesnel RCMP were advised two southbound semi trucks attempted to stop for the traffic backlog but were unable to stop due to the road conditions. Both semi trucks went into the ditch north of the original collision scene to prevent hitting the backed up traffic.

Upon police arrival it was determined the original collision was caused when a northbound sedan lost control on the icy roadway and struck a southbound pickup truck.

Three people were transported by BC Ambulance to GR Baker hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Flaggers remained on scene to keep traffic flowing while the tow companies recover the vehicles involved in the collisions.

No charges are being sought.

“Police remind the motoring public to slow down and be prepared for changing weather and road conditions,” states Sgt. Chris Riddle.