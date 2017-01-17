Quesnel City Council will be looking at endorsing a new brand for the City tonight- ‘It’s in Our Nature.’

Mayor Bob Simpson says they were given feedback from the business community that their current brand-‘Gold Pan City’ is dated.

“As a community we’re still dependent upon the natural resources around us-mining, agriculture, and particularly forestry, that in order to attract and retain residents, visitors, and investment we had to reposition our self with some of the key attributes that people would be interested in coming to our community today.”

Simpson adds that the City is working on a new website as well.

He says it should be up and running by April.