The Cariboo-Chilcotin officially has an NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

Resident of 70 Mile House as well as Area E director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Sally Watson says there were many reasons why she put her name forward.

“One is I’m very tired of the current government misleading the citizens of BC before every election and then changing their minds after they’re elected. I don’t think they’re very truthful as I would like a government to be.”

Watson says she will be in Williams Lake on Saturday with BC NDP Leader John Horgan to meet and greet with residents at a local pub.

Watson goes up against Green Party candidate Rita Giesbrecht of 100 Mile House, and current BC Liberal MLA Donna Barnett on May 9, 2017.