A date has been set for sentencing for a former Quesnel police officer, who pled guilty last week to Possession of a Controlled Substance.

41-year old Randi Love will be back in Provincial court in Kamloops tomorrow. (Jan 18)

Love was originally charged three counts of trafficking cocaine but pled guilty to the lesser charge prior to the start of her Preliminary Inquiry.

While she spent some time at the Quesnel detachment, the alleged incidents in June of 2015, happened while she was employed by the Kamloops RCMP.