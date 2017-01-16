419 emergency calls and 18 structure fires.

That was just another years work in 2016 for the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says that included a couple of memorable fires…

“The main fires that we had were MDF plant and 4 of them were major structures. The rest were all smaller fires. We had 15 vehicle fires, 27 grass fires.”

Gauthier says the dollars lost last year approached 11 million dollars, once again mainly due to the explosion and fire at West Fraser’s MDF plant in March.

That was out of 192 million dollars at risk last year.

Gauthier says man hours in 2016 topped 5 thousand by all of the volunteers.

And he says that doesn’t include all of the hours of practice that they put in.