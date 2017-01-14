100 Mile House Fire-Rescue along with the Forest Grove Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Canim Hendrix Lake Rd. Friday night.

Fire Chief Roger Holland says the department was on scene for over 3 and 1/2 hours.

He says the back of the mobile home sustained extensive damage.

“That type of structure usually goes up quick. By the time we arrived to assist Forest Grove there was significant amount of fire and smoke coming from the back of the residence, and smoke was also inside of the home as well. Fortunately we were able have it contained in that area and prevented it from extending to the rest of the home.”

Hollander says the two occupants of the home were able to escape without injury and were treated by ambulance on scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.