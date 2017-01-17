Sara-Lynn Harding is a student at UNBC, working towards a Bachelor’s degree in public administration, specializing in environmental planning.

She’s also a mother of four children and wife to her husband, also a student at UNBC.

Harding has been recognized by the Irving K. Barber Society of BC for her studies in higher education with a bursary of $2,500.

“My initial reaction was relief and shock, and I began crying because I was so happy to have been selected for the award,” says Harding.

She is one of 14 UNBC students receiving this honour, and also one of 300 across the province, and believes this award was created to break down barriers.

“There is still a long way to go when it comes to just the academic writing itself and incorporating indigenous knowledge, but I think that the discussion is definitely happening and I do see movement.”

Harding who is member of the Esk’etemc community adds she and her husband are putting the money towards supporting their children.

“We used the money to cover our expenses as a family. Being a student in university is hard; especially when you’re a single student, we have more expenses as a family.”

The Williams Lake native is hoping to pursue a Master’s degree in the future.

