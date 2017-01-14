Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the assistance of the operator of a loaded logging truck that was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Williams Lake Airport turn off.

The event happened at approximately 9:15 am on January 6, 2017.

Police say that the logging truck was south bound when a small red vehicle lost control and skidded into the path of the loaded truck.

The operator kindly stopped and rendered assistance although left prior to the RCMP’s arrival.

The investigator would like to meet and speak with this person and are requesting that they contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.