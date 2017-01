Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating an individual with outstanding warrants for multiple criminal code charges.

29 year old Robert Alexander Rosette is described described as a First nations male, 5’5” and 161

lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be living in the general area of Riske Creek.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.