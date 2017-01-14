Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment continue to investigate a train derailment that occurred on Thursday 7km south of Ashcroft.

29 rail cars came to rest on the bank of the Thompson River after leaving the track and CP Rail has confirmed that a substantial amount of metallurgical coal spilled into the river.

Kamran Golmohammadi, medical health officer with interior health says there may be some noticeable symptoms of anyone who has consumed the contaminated water.

“So in this particular case, if ingested, people might feel a stomach ache or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Golmohammadi says that the public has been advised not to consume water from the river for a distance of 50km downstream from the spill site and anyone who may have ingested the water and feels ill should see their doctor.

Updated results from water testing are expected to be available in 48-96 hours.