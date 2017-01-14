A physician recruitment campaign to involve residents of the Cariboo has gotten off to a great start.

Jill Zimonick, Program Manager with the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice says they’ve had 7 physician names come forward so far through Tick Tock Find Us A Doc contest.

“Once the actual contest closes at the end of March, then our recruitment team will follow up with all of those leads and go through the general recruitment process to find out if they are licensed, if they’re interested in moving here, if they’re ready to move, those kind of things.”

Further information on the campaign and how you get involved can be found on their Facebook page.