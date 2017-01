The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board (CCRHD) recently approved multiple funding requests from Interior Health in the amount of $416,000.

According to Interior Health $250,000 of the money will be used for several health care projects including a nursing station renovation and physiological monitoring system at the 100 Mile House District Hospital.

The remaining $166,000 is planned to be used for the residential care addition at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House.