Supervised mobile consumption services could soon be on the way in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Interior Health says that they will be submitting an application to Health Canada following a meeting Friday with community stakeholders.

The unit would offer supervised consumption services from a small bus, RV, or van that has been retrofitted with the necessary equipment, and park at pre-determined locations throughout the day.

Kamloops and Kelowna continue to experience the highest number of overdose deaths in Interior Health according to Health Minister Terry Lake.

If approved mobile supervised consumption services in Interior Health would be among the first in Canada.