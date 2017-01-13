Quesnel RCMP are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say a man entered a business in the 400 Block of Anderson Drive just after 9PM last night.

The report says the lone male got away with a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

Quesnel RCMP responded immediately and conducted patrols of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton says the police have dedicated all available resources to locate and arrest this suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211 or contact BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.