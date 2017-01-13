For the first time in 8 years the KIJHL Top Prospects Game is set to return.

The game will be played tomorrow, Jan.14th at Rutland Arena in Kelowna and will feature the best under 18 players from both Conferences.

Dale Hladun, head coach of the 100 Mile House Wranglers says the game is being played in conjunction with the Kelowna Elite Midget Hockey tournament meaning many scouts will be in attendance.

“It allows for a lot of the scouts kinda to double dip, they can watch a lot of midget but then they can see players of the same age that are already playing Junior.”

Hladun says there should be scout representation from the BCHL, WHL, Junior A, and even NCAA clubs taking in the game.

3 players from the 100 Mile House Wranglers will be participating in the game, Frazer Dodd, Brevin Gervais, and Clay Stevenson.

For fans who may be interested in watching the game it will be broadcast on Shaw TV as well as online.