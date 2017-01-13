Christmas is, for most of us, a memory in the rear-view mirror, but for the Salvation Army in Williams Lake, it is snap shot of the entire year and the year to come.

It was a very busy year over all for the corps, in every area numbers were up.

Over all in 2016 they served over 7100 breakfasts, nearly 22-thousand lunches and handed out five-thousand emergency food hampers.

In 2015 those numbers just over 58-hundred breakfasts and 18-thousand lunches.

Major Stephen French and his team also had a very busy Christmas and he wanted to say thank you to those who gave to aid the army…”well, I’ve seen people who could not afford to give what they gave and they still give; people who can afford to give and give generously. I’ve seen both ends of the spectrum and it absolutely amazes me to realize that people have that faith and trust in the Salvation Army”

When it came to the annual Christmas dinner and hamper distribution, the Sally Ann served 257 meals and, handed out 658 Christmas hampers.