In five months the people of B.C. will head to the polls to elect the provincial government, so what about those five months?

We asked Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA and the Minister of State for Rural Economic Development, Donna Barnett what she sees on her plate other than that inevitable election…”what is on my plate is to continue to work for the people of the Cariboo-Chilcotin and deal with issues on a day to day basis; work with local governments and communities when they apply for funding for infrastructure.”

Barnett was asked what she sees as a big issue for her constituency and she very quickly pointed to the softwood industry dispute between Canada and the U.S.