Richard Tremblay and Ben Pierce with Gibraltar Mines provide an update on water management for the mine at the CRD Board Meeting on December 16,2016.

Gibraltar Mine has begun the process to seek their temporary permit to discharge effluent into the Fraser River by 50% permanent.

Brian Battison is the Vice President of Corporate Affairs with Taseko.

“We have been discharging water to the Fraser River since 2009 and that was after a multi-year permitting process that began back in 2005. This discharge of water to the Fraser has been monitored weekly now for some 7 years as required by our permits and Federal regulations, and there’s been no negative effects whatsoever. So no impacts on aquatic life, or on fish, or anything else.”

Battison says it will take a while for the process which had started on December 8, 2016 to run its’ course.

Gibraltar had received a temporary permit to increase effluent discharge into the Fraser by 50% by a Ministry Statutory Decision Maker in November 2015.