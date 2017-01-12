Quesnel went two for two at the Skills Canada regional competition in Prince George yesterday.

Not only did Avery Bell win the gold medal for the second year in a row but Scott Sargent won bronze in Cabinetmaking.

Rick Wager is their teacher at Correlieu Secondary.

Wager says students like Bell, who also won Provincials last year, don’t come around very often…

“I have been doing this since 1999, that was the first one we went to, that year i had an excellent student named Eric Vachon and he won the gold, and won at provincials and went to nationals in Toronto that year and won a silver medal there

Wager says those are the only two students he’s had that have won gold at the Provincial level.

He says Vachon continued to do well at the post secondary level where he won a gold medal at Nationals and represented Canada at a World competition and placed 10th.

Wager says Bell also plans to continue his Cabinetmaking at the Post Secondary level.

Before that though, the High School Provincials will take place in Abbotsford in April.

