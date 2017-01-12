Snow removal in the Lake City has garnered positive attention on social media this season.

Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca says that the City has the same amount of snow removal equipment, as well as staff when compared to last year.

“Some differences this winter or this season as opposed to last season has been the time of the event. We’ve had a little bit of gaps between the events which have allowed us to keep up with the snow, whereas if you get back to back snow events and stuff like that you have to keep resetting the clock. If you start in the downtown and start your working your way to residential if it snows in 2 days you have to start back downtown.”

Muraca says also different this year is that they’re starting to realize the benefits to the City’s sidewalk snow removal policy.

He says 2 shifts run each weekday with crews on standby on weekends and after hours, and adds that if the snow event is too large they can also access contractor trucks.