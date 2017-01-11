It was sold out in it’s first year and already this year, tickets are two thirds gone for the “Big Night Out”.

The gala is just one of the fund raisers for the Williams Lake Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and kicks off the clubs new year.

Executive Director Melissa Newberry, says tickets that are still available can be purchased three ways…” well we have some on sale at the Open Book and we also have them in our offices or if you just call and resxerve, we’ll reserve them for you, you just need to pick them up in a day or two, so our telephone number is 398-8391″

Newberry says plans are also well underway for the 25th annual Tour de Cariboo bike ride coming up later this summer.

But, next up is the Bowl for Kids Sake March 31- April 2, 2017.