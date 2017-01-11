Just about a year ago a worker at the United Concrete facility in Williams Lake was trapped when he was buried to his waist while doing maintenance on a gravel hopper.

The man was rescued by members of the Williams Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department and was able to walk away after being pulled from the hopper.

According to a report in the December issue of Work Safe Magazine, United was fined more than 67-thousand dollars in May of last year.

According to the report, a gate valve was not properly set and locked out prior to the work starting.

The report also says the company failed to give it’s employees adequate information, instruction, training and supervision for locking out the energy isolating devices before doing maintenance.

The report also says the lock-out failure was a repeated violation.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction on the facility continues following a fire last May which destroyed the offices and shop.