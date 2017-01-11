The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has a new coordinator and sustainable life educator.

Vanessa Moberg says she moved to the region just over 2 years ago when she met local filmmaker Robert Moberg.

“We actually had a sort of whirlwind romance and got married real quick and he sort of stole me away from the east coast from Newfoundland and Labrador which is where I was from originally . So when I came to the region I started to become sort of immediately invested in the wildlife, the beauty, the natural environment here.”

Moberg who started her position last week says things have been great and that she’s learning lots of things.

She replaces outgoing executive director Marg Evans who retired in December after being with the CCCS for nearly 15 years.