Great connections continue to be made following last year’s delegation of Chinese investors in the Cariboo.

Walt Cobb is the Mayor for the Lake City.

“One of my cohorts that’s on the board of directors at Barkerville let me know today (Tuesday) the room in Guangzhou in China has been named the Barkerville Space so this all came about from the Chinese history in Barkerville, but some of the work that we’ve been doing 2 years ago.”

Cobb says he and Councillor Jason Ryll had also filmed segments for a Chinese Cooking show at Barkerville and in Williams Lake.

The news comes following last summer’s delegation of Chinese business investors visiting the region to experience Cariboo hospitality and learn about opportunities within the region.