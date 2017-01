So there is an upside to all the cold weather we are experiencing .

Williams Lake RCMP say the gold appears to be putting a damper on illegal activities in the city.

Staff Sargent Del Byron says reports to the detachment are down as a result of the cold.

RCMP will get another couple of days of the cold, but by the weekend temperatures will be on the rise with a high Saturday expected to be -9 and by Monday, we are expecting plus 3 across the Cariboo.