The North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee has unanimously endorsed the Quesnel Curling Club’s application to host the 2019 Provincial Men’s Curling Championships.

While there would be an impact on user groups for a 10 to 12 day period in February, staff indicated that there was more than enough advance notice to make the necessary adjustments.

It would also lead to anticipated loss revenue in the neighbourhood of 13 thousand dollars.

Mayor Bob Simpson…

“I think the net impact to us is nominal relative to the economic benefit to the community of hosting an event, a premium event like this. As well as the coverage for the event because this is a broadcast television will be broadcasting this.”

Simpson also felt that third party dollars would be available to the curling club and that the Joint Planning Committee may not have to waive any fees to the club.