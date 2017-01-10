It’s official…Quesnel and Williams Lake have applied for a team in the Kootney International Junior Hockey League.

Matt Kolle is the Vice President of the Parallel Hockey Group, which is the company behind Quesnel’s bid….

“As much as we have separate bids, we did apply together, both groups. We’ve submitted our bid packages and this past weekend we actually met with the KIJHL expansion committee and we had a great meeting with them. It was our opportunity to present our bids to the league and, you know for questions, answers, information gathering.”

Kolle says the expansion committee will now put together a recommendation for the 20 owners to vote on.

He says hockey is a part of the foundation of both communities and they need another junior hockey team.

Kolle says the KIJHL is a better fit because the cost to run a franchise is less than half of what it costs to run a team in the BC Hockey League.

He says the other benefit is that more local players can play which he hopes will draw in more fans.